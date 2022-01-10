Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Investments News People Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Azorra orders 22 new Airbus A220 Family aircraft

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Azorra orders 22 new Airbus A220 Family aircraft
Azorra orders 22 new Airbus A220 Family aircraft
Written by Harry Johnson

Azorra’s purchase is the latest endorsement for the A220 Family aircraft and reaffirms the strong market demand for Airbus’ newest single-aisle aircraft.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Airbus has signed a purchase agreement with Azorra for twenty-two A220 Family aircraft including twenty A220-300s and two ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft. Azorra is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, based aircraft lessor focused on executive, regional and mid-size (“crossover”) aircraft.

Azorra’s purchase is the latest endorsement for the A220 Family aircraft and reaffirms the strong market demand for Airbus’ newest single-aisle aircraft.

“The A220 is ideally suited for Azorra’s growing portfolio. We are excited to partner with Airbus on this popular, next generation aircraft. We look forward to offering its superior economics and environmental efficiency to our customers,” said John Evans, CEO of Azorra. “We are also thrilled with the opportunity to expand Azorra’s executive jet leasing business with the new ACJ TwoTwenty.  Azorra’s  new partnership with Airbus and unique ability to offer fleet transition solutions for airlines and executive jet leases to business aviation customers are key differentiators that bring significant value to our customers.”

“We warmly welcome Azorra as a new Airbus partner and salute this decision by a renowned player in the regional aviation space. We have seen a significant market appetite for the A220 Family from a growing and diverse customer base. The addition of Azorra’s capabilities in the regional airline segment is a welcome endorsement for the A220 versatility,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “This agreement will enhance Azorra’s portfolio strategy of investing in the most comfortable and modern technology aircraft in this segment while it will also enable us to offer A220 Family solutions to an increasingly wider spectrum of airlines”, he added.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market and brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines. Featuring a 50% reduced noise footprint and up to 25% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as around 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards, the A220 is a great aircraft for regional as well as long distance routes.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a new and unique value proposition to business aviation buyers. This game changing aircraft combines intercontinental range to fly over 12 flight hours with unmatched personal space (73m2/785 ft2 of floor space) providing unprecedented comfort for passengers. Equipped with a signature flexible cabin, this fully completed aircraft is ideal for private and business jet users.

As of the end of December 2021, the A220 had accumulated 668 orders from 25 customers. To date, 13 airlines are operating around 190 aircraft on four continents. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment