Tourism Seychelles amongst first to conduct workshops across key Indian cities

Tourism Seychelles is geared up to make the most of the lost months of 2021 by promoting the destination across key cities in India. The India office successfully completed workshops with the foremost agents in Ahmedabad and Nagpur in December 2021 as well as a week-long visit to New Delhi to conduct dedicated meetings with active and potential travel agents.

In the well-attended interactive workshops, the agents shared their

challenges in marketing Seychelles and discussed ways in which they can

better reach their end consumers, who are vastly selective about

destinations owing to current circumstances.

In a pre-COVID-19 era, Ahmedabad, Nagpur along with other Tier 2 cities

closer to Mumbai had performed well, increasing arrival figures to the

paradise islands of the Seychelles while also forming an audience base

which was among the first to bounce back when international travel

started gaining momentum.

Commenting about the workshop strategy, Ms. Lubaina Sheerazi, CEO and

Co-founder BRANDit, the Marketing and PR office representing Tourism

Seychelles in India said, “Seychelles has always seen traffic not only

from an informed audience in metro cities but also from an affluent

segment from Tier 2 markets. We have successfully been able to raise

awareness for the destination in over 15 Tier 2 cities in the past years

and have witnessed a visible increase in leads and conversions during

pre-COVID times. However, with the pandemic severely affecting pan-India

finances, we gauge a faster recovery in the travel segment from small

cities and towns comprising consumers with family businesses and hence

would like to continue these targeted workshops with dedicated agents

across India.”

Turnout was excellent with the Ahmedabad workshop, conducted on 10th

December 2021, attracting over 95% of agents invited, while the Nagpur

workshop on 21st December 2021 garnered over 85% attendance. The

majority were partners looking to reconnect and learn about the recent

updates in Seychelles, thus helping them in better promoting the

destination.

The sales visit in Delhi was also extremely successful, Ms Sheerazi

said, giving the team a real time sentiment checks as well as an update

on the agents and their way of working post pandemic. The meetings

proved to be fruitful in giving the team genuine insights of the

changing travel trade fraternity and their approach to business in this

new normal, she explained.

Emphasizing the strategic long term benefits of relationship marketing

in India, Mrs Bernadette Willemin, Director General of Destination

Marketing for Tourism Seychelles commented, “Relationship marketing is

very important in our business, hence the necessity for Tourism

Seychelles to stay in close contact with the different stakeholders on

the market. Where and when possible to conduct physically events and

meetings, so much the better as we build a better experience for our

partners, and a deeper engagement with our business. This in turn helps

to retain our partners and build up loyalty over the long term, ensuring

a better sales conversion rate.

The Indian market, just like many of our traditional markets, is very

trade driven thus the importance of ensuring that travel professionals

amongst both wholesalers and retailers are very well versed with our

product offers and also the latest development in the destination.”

Tourism Seychelles, through its India office, will continue to meet with

Indian agents across the country in 2022, with a dedicated sales

strategy. It hopes to form small associations with agents across India

for added spillover marketing alongside trade support.