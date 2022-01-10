Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Germany Breaking News Government News Health News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Bureaucratic hurdles: Germany may postpone new COVID-19 mandate

25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

The plan to impose nationwide compulsory COVID-19 vaccination are likely to be delayed, not due to Scholz’s government being any less determined to see Germans vaccinated, but because of bureaucratic hurdles.

In November of last year, new German chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he expected a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination mandate to be introduced in Germany by February or March.

Now, however, the new mandate might not be in force until May or even June of 2022.

The issue is expected to be debated in the Bundestag no sooner than late January – and because of holidays scheduled for most of February, a vote probably won’t be passed until late March. The bill would then go to the Upper House – the Bundesrat – which would likely not approve it until April, meaning the bill would possibly not come into force before early May unless special parliamentary sessions were called.

Dirk Wiese, an MP responsible for the project and a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), sees no need to hurry. He said that the mandate would not have a “short-term” effect anyway and that it is intended more as a “precaution for the coming autumn and winter.”

The mandate may also face opposition from the Free Democrats (FDP) – a junior ruling coalition member that appears to be increasingly critical of the initiative.

FDP health expert Andrew Ullmann said that as soon as COVID-19 adapts to the human population to an extent that it would only cause mild symptoms, any “debate about compulsory vaccination will become superfluous.”

According to Ullman, Germany also should follow the example of Italy, where compulsory vaccination was only introduced for those aged 50 and over.

The Bundestag has so far only introduced compulsory vaccination for medical specialists and care home staff beginning mid-March. Germany has also failed to meet Scholz’s goal to get at least 80% of people vaccinated with at least one dose by January 7. As of Sunday, January 9, approximately 75% of Germans have received one dose.

Almost 72% of the population are fully vaccinated and over 42% have received at least one booster shot, according to government data.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

