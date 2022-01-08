Turkmenistan to close The Gates to Hell

The government of Turkmenistan was ordered to figure out how of put out an apocalyptic-looking blazing gas crater, commonly referred to as ‘The Gates to Hell’ that has been burning in the country’s Karakum desert for the past fifty years.

During an online meeting with the government, outlandish Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov announced that the country was losing valuable natural resources, which could otherwise be sold abroad, and the money used to “improve the wellbeing” of the Turkmen citizens. The burning gas was also harmful to the people and the environment, Berdymuhamedov declared.

The burning 60-meter-wide pit is located near the village of Darvaza, some 270km from Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat, and is officially called ‘The Radiance of Karakum’, but the locals usually refer to it as ‘The Gates to Hell’.

The man-made crater formed as the result of a ground collapse during gas exploration back in 1971. It was set on fire deliberately over fears that poisonous gas could threaten people and wildlife in the area.

It was expected to burn out swiftly, but the crater is somehow still spewing flames to this day, providing for a scary but truly picturesque phenomenon.

‘The Gate to Hell’ has become one of the Central Asian nation’s best-known landmarks internationally. However, tourism hasn’t exactly been booming in Turkmenistan, which is visited by fewer than 10,000 foreign guests each year.

This may have been a key consideration behind the decision to extinguish the flames by the bizarre President Berdymuhamedov, who raps, flies helicopters, drifts in race cars, and loves showing off his shooting skills. These activities have been met with a great deal of well-deserved ridicule in Turkmenistan and abroad.

Berdymuhamedov ordered the deputy Prime Minister in charge of the oil and gas industry to mobilize scientists, including foreign experts, to figure out how to extinguish the flames.

However, it’s unclear whether this will finally shut ‘The Gates to Hell’, as the president previously issued a similar order in 2010, but it couldn’t be executed.