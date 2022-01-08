Top Kids Item From Amazon New Releases

Click here if this is your press release!

Smoosat, an up-and-coming scooter brand, has officially launched its E9 PRO Electric Scooter for Kids on Amazon. Since launching at the end of 2021, the Smoosat E9 PRO has already gained widespread traction amongst customers and shot to Top 3 on Amazon’s hot new releases list.

With its vibrant rainbow light display and adjustable height and speed settings, Smoosat’s E9 PRO is perfect for children of all ages, making it a popular gift option and a creator of happy moments for families. The 5-color flashing rainbow LED lights along the deck of the scooter give kids the freedom to switch between different colors and create unforgettable memories, while three adjustable height settings make the E9 PRO suitable for children as small as 3’9” to teens as tall as 5’3”. During the ride, kids can quickly move between three speeds — 5mph, 8mph and 10mph — with a single press of the button, and check their battery level and riding speed via the LED display, a first-of-its-kind design on the market.

On top of its eye-catching appearance and versatile settings, the E9 PRO gives parents greater peace of mind with its safe and durable design. Thanks to its 130W brushless motor and 21.6V rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the scooter lasts up to 5 miles on a single charge. The E9 PRO also features a rear foot brake for a smooth and safe stop, as well as a lightweight foldable design for easy transportation and assembly.

The E9 PRO is the first of its kind to be released by Smoosat, an up-and-coming scooter brand that wants to bring the joy of smoothly sliding to everyone. With its genius engineering, a keen eye for design, and sincere customer service, Smoosat provides high-quality and safe products for all members of the family — all at an affordable price.

