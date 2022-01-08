Virtual Medicine is Helping Doctors Deal with New Variants

Healthcare professionals need to find ways to have fewer patients enter their brick-and-mortar clinic, while still providing quality care to all. Meanwhile, civilians need to accept that having non-COVID-related health issues could mean not seeing their doctor in a capacity they’ve become accustomed to.

Fortunately for both parties though, virtual medicine solutions are readily available. By using such technology, healthcare professionals and patients can have video calls to punctually review certain medical ailments.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director for virtual medicine solution Banty Inc., has been using video calls as a way to connect with patients for years now. As the COVID-19 global pandemic continues, he believes virtual medicine appointments can help doctors and patients in a multitude of ways, including:

• Patients can stay home: Due to the rapid-spreading nature of the Omicron variant, some patients are hesitant about leaving home for appointments. The last thing they want to do is catch the virus while traveling to an appointment, or by having close contact with a patient who might be unknowingly infected. By offering patients a virtual visit option for non-serious matters, doctors can ease the stress of those who want to be extra-precautious during these challenging times.

• Allows care to continue: One serious issue that arose during the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic was patients avoiding care for new issues and/or pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately, this led to diagnoses being made far too late, or conditions getting worse due to a lack of proper medical maintenance. By doctors committing to a virtual medicine solution, they can still keep tabs on patients, especially those hesitant about visiting a clinic.

• Patients get to have a personal experience with their doctor: Some doctors throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic have resorted to meeting with patients over the phone to discuss health matters. While this tactic can in theory be of assistance to patients, nothing replaces them being able to see their doctor and having a more personalized interaction. For many, the video call method allows for better, more comfortable conversations to take place, including the asking of more questions and ensuring all next steps in care are understood.