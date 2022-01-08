New Dates for Jaipur Literature Festival in India

The Festival will follow all COVID-19 protocols that will be mandated by the central and Rajasthan governments during the time of its rescheduled dates.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, who produce the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “Keeping in mind the advent of the new variant and the sharp rise in the number of cases across the country, we have thought it best to reschedule the Festival and hold it in March 2022.”

We remain committed to bring the Festival back to Jaipur as an on-ground, immersive experience, promoting dialogue, discussion and debate on books and ideas.”

The iconic annual Jaipur Literature Festival will be back this year at its cherished home – Jaipur – in a hybrid avatar with both its on-ground magnificence as well as its nifty virtual presence. The hybrid version will enable a larger audience to access the Festival offerings, reaching out to book-lovers across continents. There has never been a more powerful feast of literature, discourse & camaraderie than this Festival.

Registration and access to the Online Edition of the Festival is free and open to all. Registration to the On-ground Edition of the Festival will be available at INR 200 per day.

