North Korea praises China, berates US, and dumps Beijing Olympics on the same breath

Pyongyang has announced that it will not be participating in the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Paralympics in February, repeating its decision over the Tokyo Olympics in summer 2021.

Claiming that the country’s choice to skip the Games was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, North Korea’s national Olympic committee and sports ministry informed its Chinese counterparts of the decision in a letter accusing the US of brazen attempts to sabotage the event.

Kim Jong-un’s administration took aim at the high-profile decision by numerous countries to carry out a diplomatic boycott of the Games, which has gathered momentum since the Biden government announced in December 2021 that it would be shunning the spectacle.

North Korean letter pledged to “fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to hold a splendid and wonderful Olympic festival”, adding that North Korea believes the “fraternal Chinese people and sportspersons would successfully open the Beijing Winter Olympics by overcoming all sorts of obstructions and difficulties, rallied close around General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China.”

The letter raged that the US and its “vassal forces” are “getting ever more undisguised” in what North Korea sees as attempts to prevent the Olympics from being successfully opened.

North Korea is calling the US decision “an insult to the spirit of the international Olympic Charter” and “a base act of attempting to disgrace the international image of China.”

“Productive work” by the Chinese Communist Party, including a “devoted struggle” to successfully organize the Games during a pandemic, will lead to the Olympics succeeding, North Korea said.

Beijing dismissed any idea of the Games being postponed during a meeting with international Olympic committees yesterday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is optimistic the Games will go ahead safely despite rocketing COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

“At this stage, given the arrangements that have been put in place for the athletes by the organizers, we don’t perceive that there’s any particular extra-risk in hosting or running the Games. But obviously we will keep all of the measures that are being put in place are under constant review,” said WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan