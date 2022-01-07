Airport Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Investments Luxury News Malaysia Breaking News News People Resorts Tourism Travel Wire News

Marriott International is bringing Le Méridien brand to Penang

4 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Marriott International is bringing Le Méridien brand to Penang
Le Méridien Penang Airport
Written by Harry Johnson

Le Méridien Penang Airport is expected to mark the brand’s fifth property in the country by end of 2026.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Rackson Hospitality Sdn. Bhd to bring the Paris-born Le Méridien brand to Penang, the ‘Pearl of The Orient’.

As part of the Penang Gateway development, the 200-room Le Méridien Penang Airport will be strategically located by the Penang International Airport and will be part of a mixed-use development that will also comprise of an independent residential tower, medical center, commercial, and retail space.

The hotel construction is due to commence by mid-2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

“We are thrilled to work with Rackson Hospitality Sdn. Bhd to bring the Le Méridien brand to Penang,” said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International’s Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives. “This signing underscores Marriott International’s commitment to further growing its footprint across Malaysia. We are confident that Le Méridien Penang Airport will enhance the hospitality offering on the island and will inspire travelers to explore the world in style, savor the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye.”

Known for its famous soft sandy beaches, art, architecture and fondly regarded as the food capital of Malaysia, Penang is a melting pot of cultures and holds the status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located on the main Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah road, the Le Méridien Penang Airport will feature a sky bridge connecting guests directly to the adjacent shopping mall. The new hotel will also offer guests convenient access to Bayan Lepas industrial areas and Georgetown, which are just a 15- and 25-minutes’ drive away.

“We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious brand. This means a lot to us and represents a big leap forward for an up-and-coming developer like us. The hotel building façade will stand out prominently with its interesting design elements. It will be almost impossible for business clientele and holidaymakers, both local and international, to miss this landmark upon touching down at the airport. Upon completion of Penang Gateway, I believe it has the potential to become an accessible iconic landmark in the heart of Bayan Lepas that will raise the economic and architectural standards of the city,” said Mr. Kelvin Lor, CEO for Rackson Group.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment