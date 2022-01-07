Marriott International is bringing Le Méridien brand to Penang

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Rackson Hospitality Sdn. Bhd to bring the Paris-born Le Méridien brand to Penang, the ‘Pearl of The Orient’.

As part of the Penang Gateway development, the 200-room Le Méridien Penang Airport will be strategically located by the Penang International Airport and will be part of a mixed-use development that will also comprise of an independent residential tower, medical center, commercial, and retail space.

The hotel construction is due to commence by mid-2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

“We are thrilled to work with Rackson Hospitality Sdn. Bhd to bring the Le Méridien brand to Penang,” said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International’s Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives. “This signing underscores Marriott International’s commitment to further growing its footprint across Malaysia. We are confident that Le Méridien Penang Airport will enhance the hospitality offering on the island and will inspire travelers to explore the world in style, savor the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye.”

Known for its famous soft sandy beaches, art, architecture and fondly regarded as the food capital of Malaysia, Penang is a melting pot of cultures and holds the status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located on the main Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah road, the Le Méridien Penang Airport will feature a sky bridge connecting guests directly to the adjacent shopping mall. The new hotel will also offer guests convenient access to Bayan Lepas industrial areas and Georgetown, which are just a 15- and 25-minutes’ drive away.

“We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious brand. This means a lot to us and represents a big leap forward for an up-and-coming developer like us. The hotel building façade will stand out prominently with its interesting design elements. It will be almost impossible for business clientele and holidaymakers, both local and international, to miss this landmark upon touching down at the airport. Upon completion of Penang Gateway, I believe it has the potential to become an accessible iconic landmark in the heart of Bayan Lepas that will raise the economic and architectural standards of the city,” said Mr. Kelvin Lor, CEO for Rackson Group.