Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hospitality Industry Israel Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Israel lifts travel bans made ‘obsolete’ by the Omicron spread

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Nachman Ash, the director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Health
Nachman Ash, the director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Health
Written by Harry Johnson

The change in restrictions will apply to Israeli citizens, residents, and tourists alike, however all travelers will have to provide evidence of vaccination or recovery from the virus.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Israel announced that travel would resume to and from Israeli ‘red-list’ states, including the US, the UK and Switzerland, which Israel considered the “highest risk” nations in the world.

The Jewish state has lifted its total coronavirus travel ban against ‘high risk’ countries, conceding that the spread of the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus has rendered such curbs obsolete.

The change in restrictions will apply to Israeli citizens, residents, and tourists alike, however all travelers will have to provide evidence of vaccination or recovery from the virus. The red-list countries – namely the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Ethiopia, Mexico, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Tanzania – will join the orange list, which requires travelers to undergo 24 hours of quarantine upon arrival in Israel, and the state will still advise people against traveling to those places with “high local infection rates.”

Israeli citizens and residents were previously prohibited from leaving Israel for red-list countries, while non-citizens from red-list countries were prohibited from entering the country.

Nachman Ash, the director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Health, who received his fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose this week, suggested that the Omicron variant would soon “take over” as the dominant strain, with COVID-19 cases reaching 50,000 cases a day, making present red-list restrictions redundant.

Some 66% of Israelis have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 47% have received an additional booster dose.

Israel also recently announced a fourth vaccine dose for those over 60.

Despite intense vaccination efforts, coronavirus cases in Israel have been on the rise, and the country recorded its highest daily rise in infections on Wednesday since the beginning of the pandemic.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment