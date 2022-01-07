Israel lifts travel bans made ‘obsolete’ by the Omicron spread

Israel announced that travel would resume to and from Israeli ‘red-list’ states, including the US, the UK and Switzerland, which Israel considered the “highest risk” nations in the world.

The Jewish state has lifted its total coronavirus travel ban against ‘high risk’ countries, conceding that the spread of the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus has rendered such curbs obsolete.

The change in restrictions will apply to Israeli citizens, residents, and tourists alike, however all travelers will have to provide evidence of vaccination or recovery from the virus. The red-list countries – namely the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Ethiopia, Mexico, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Tanzania – will join the orange list, which requires travelers to undergo 24 hours of quarantine upon arrival in Israel, and the state will still advise people against traveling to those places with “high local infection rates.”

Israeli citizens and residents were previously prohibited from leaving Israel for red-list countries, while non-citizens from red-list countries were prohibited from entering the country.

Nachman Ash, the director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Health, who received his fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose this week, suggested that the Omicron variant would soon “take over” as the dominant strain, with COVID-19 cases reaching 50,000 cases a day, making present red-list restrictions redundant.

Some 66% of Israelis have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 47% have received an additional booster dose.

Israel also recently announced a fourth vaccine dose for those over 60.

Despite intense vaccination efforts, coronavirus cases in Israel have been on the rise, and the country recorded its highest daily rise in infections on Wednesday since the beginning of the pandemic.