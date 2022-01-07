New Air Astana Operation Update During Violent Political Unrest in Kazakhstan

Due to deadly protests in Kazakhstan, Air Astana had suspended all flights from Nur-Sultan airport.

The violence is currently reported in Almaty, in the South of Kazakhstan. Therefore Almaty Airport remains closed.

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, will resume services from Nur-Sultan airport later today, with international flights to Dubai and Moscow and domestic flights to Atyrau, Shymkent, and Turkestan.

Additional international services to Frankfurt and Kutaisi (Georgia) will resume on 8th January 2022 and to Istanbul on 9th January 2022.

All Air Astana staff and passengers from the city of Almaty remain safe, according to a press-release issued by the airline.