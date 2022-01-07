Airlines Airport Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Government News Kazakhstan Breaking News News Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

New Air Astana Operation Update During Violent Political Unrest in Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
More flights to London, Kyiv and Istanbul on Air Astana now
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Deadly violence has been reported in Ammaty, Kazakhstan. The president ordered to shoot without warning. At the same time the national carrier Air Astana said all passengers and staff in Almaty are safe.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Due to deadly protests in Kazakhstan, Air Astana had suspended all flights from Nur-Sultan airport.

The violence is currently reported in Almaty, in the South of Kazakhstan. Therefore Almaty Airport remains closed.

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, will resume services from Nur-Sultan airport later today, with international flights to Dubai and Moscow and domestic flights to Atyrau, Shymkent, and Turkestan.

Additional international services to Frankfurt and Kutaisi (Georgia) will resume on 8th January 2022 and to Istanbul on 9th January 2022.

All Air Astana staff and passengers from the city of Almaty remain safe, according to a press-release issued by the airline.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment