Most Workers Today Now Want Employers to Record Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

The report, which includes responses from over 1,000 people in the United States, follows an earlier study from May 2021 and offers insight across more than a dozen sectors. It explores people’s health and safety concerns related to their return to the office and preferred working arrangements as the world continues to emerge from the pandemic.

Support for employers to track vaccinations reflected broader concerns about health and safety in offices. More than half of respondents (52%) said they had safety and health concerns about returning to the workplace, but that figure was down from 62% in the May report. There was a clear difference, however, between the type of industries and the level of concern about working onsite. People in professional services were the most apprehensive, with 61% reporting concerns about returning full time. In comparison, just 41% of respondents in the service industry had concerns about returning to the workplace full time.

Other key findings reveal workers’ attitudes to remote working:

• 78% of respondents prefer working from home at least some of the time, which is consistent with the initial survey;

• Of the workers who are not back at the workplace full time, 45% expect to be back full-time within six months, down from 53% in the previous survey;

• A third (33%) of all respondents don’t expect to return to full-time onsite work again;

• 36% of male respondents indicated they would continue working from home indefinitely, compared to 28% of female respondents;

• 77% of respondents with C-suite titles indicated they would never return to full-time onsite work;

• Only 22% of respondents didn’t want to work from home, with nearly a third of these people working in the social services or service industry.

The survey also revealed that people in creative or professional services are the most likely to continue working from home indefinitely, while people in the service industry are the least likely.