Bipolar I Disorder: National Survey Provides New Insights

Results from a newly released survey provide insights from adults living with BD-I in the United States on the burden of living with this serious mental health condition and their experiences with treatment. This research was conducted in support of Alkermes’ commitment to understanding the unique needs of people living with BD-I and supporting increased disease awareness and education.

The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll during August 2021 on behalf of Alkermes, Inc., a subsidiary of Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), and in collaboration with the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), a not-for-profit organization that provides support to people who live with depression and bipolar disorder, as well as to their friends and family.

Key findings from the survey include:

• Survey respondents reported that living with BD-I can be a difficult and isolating experience that impacts many aspects of their lives. Approximately four of five respondents (81%) agreed** that they felt like no one understands what they are going through living with BD-I and more than three-quarters of respondents (77%) agreed that living with BD-I makes them feel isolated and alone. Among respondents living with BD-I who had been employed or in school, 51% said they were less productive at work or at school and 47% had tried to hide their condition from colleagues or classmates.

• Survey respondents cited a wide variety of concerns related to managing their BD-I. When asked what worried them most in managing their disease, respondents’ most cited responses were sleep quality (28%), motivation and energy to do things they enjoy (28%), and frequency of depressive symptoms or episodes (27%).

• Finding the right treatment can be a lengthy and difficult process. Nearly all respondents (98%) said that effectiveness or symptom relief was somewhat or very important when it comes to making decisions about medication. Despite this, finding the right treatment can be challenging and take a long time. More than half of respondents (54%) had tried five or more medications, including nearly one in five (17%) who had tried more than 10 medications as part of their treatment journey. In addition, 47% of respondents who experienced side effects of antipsychotic medication said that they had often or sometimes taken medication to manage such side effects. Further, more than three-quarters of respondents (78%) agreed that it had taken them a very long time to feel like their BD-I medication regimen worked for them and 70% of respondents agreed that it had been difficult to find a BD-I medication that worked really well for them.

• The vast majority of respondents (93%) said they experienced medication side effects, and of those respondents, 95% said that those side effects have had a negative impact on some aspect of their life. Of those who experienced medication side effects, the three most reported side effects were weight gain (56%), anxiety (56%), and drowsiness and sleepiness (53%); these three side effects were also rated as the most bothersome. Respondents who experienced side effects reported negative impacts on their motivation and energy to do the things they enjoy (41%), sleep quality (34%), and sexual desire or functioning (22%). Finally, 80% agreed that they wish there were medication options that relieved their BD-I symptoms with fewer side effects.

Despite the challenges that some people living with BD-I face in their treatment journey, many respondents (75%) reported feeling well-managed on their then-current BD-I medication regimen.