Now There’s A Flying Vehicle with Zero Emissions

SkyDrive’s flying car is designed to vertically take off and land with superb stability and this emission-free electric vehicle enables fast and safe door-to-door transportation anywhere, including uses for emergency rescue. Model SD-05 is currently under development and eyed as an air taxi for World Expo 2025 in Osaka. SkyDrive recently advanced toward commercialization with the Japanese transportation ministry’s acceptance of its type certificate application for SD-05 — a major milestone that no other flying vehicle developers have reached in Japan.

“The SD-03 model is the culmination of our expertise in drone technologies and aerodynamic engineering. What we want to see in the future is that SkyDrive’s emission-free vehicles take off from and land in your parking lot and helipads atop buildings, making door-to-door air travel a realistic choice of daily urban transportation,” SkyDrive Chief Operating Officer Takehiro Sato said. “We are working harder and faster than ever to make this once-in-a-century mobility revolution a reality.”

SkyDrive exhibits:

Jan. 3: SD-03 miniature model at CES Unveiled (Mandalay Bay Level 2)

Jan. 5-7: Full-scale SD-03 for people to climb aboard at J-Startup Pavilion (Eureka Park)