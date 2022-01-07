Click here if this is your press release!

Now There’s A Flying Vehicle with Zero Emissions

SkyDrive — a Tokyo-based aero tech startup — unveiled its ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, Model SD-03, that had completed testing for piloted flight. It is the first time for the company to showcase its full-scale SD-03 in countries other than Japan.

SkyDrive’s flying car is designed to vertically take off and land with superb stability and this emission-free electric vehicle enables fast and safe door-to-door transportation anywhere, including uses for emergency rescue. Model SD-05 is currently under development and eyed as an air taxi for World Expo 2025 in Osaka. SkyDrive recently advanced toward commercialization with the Japanese transportation ministry’s acceptance of its type certificate application for SD-05 — a major milestone that no other flying vehicle developers have reached in Japan.

“The SD-03 model is the culmination of our expertise in drone technologies and aerodynamic engineering. What we want to see in the future is that SkyDrive’s emission-free vehicles take off from and land in your parking lot and helipads atop buildings, making door-to-door air travel a realistic choice of daily urban transportation,” SkyDrive Chief Operating Officer Takehiro Sato said. “We are working harder and faster than ever to make this once-in-a-century mobility revolution a reality.”

SkyDrive exhibits:

Jan. 3: SD-03 miniature model at CES Unveiled (Mandalay Bay Level 2)

Jan. 5-7: Full-scale SD-03 for people to climb aboard at J-Startup Pavilion (Eureka Park)

