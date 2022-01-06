Volaris reports 27% demand growth with an 86% load factor

Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America reported its December 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In December 2021, passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 34.9% and 10.8%, respectively, as compared to December 2019. The Company capitalized on the strong market demand to add capacity (ASMs), both domestically (+35.5%) and internationally (+20.8%), while maintaining a high load factor (85.9%). In December 2021, Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers, 31% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

For the first quarter 2022, the capacity we currently have on sale represents an ASM growth of approximately 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, implying around 53% ASM growth versus the first quarter of 2021. However, as we have demonstrated since the beginning of the pandemic, we will continue to actively manage capacity and will react accordingly if we observe a deterioration in demand in our markets associated with the Omicron variant.

Commenting on December traffic figures, Volaris‘ President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: “We closed the year with solid results as we continued to deploy the appropriate levels of capacity to match the strong demand in our core leisure and VFR markets.”

Volaris, legally Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., is a Mexican low-cost airline based in Santa Fe, Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City with its hubs in Guadalajara, San Salvador, Mexico City, and Tijuana, and focus cities in Cancún, León, and Monterrey.

Volaris is the country’s second largest airline after Aeroméxico and serves domestic and international destinations within the Americas. It is the leading airline in the Mexican domestic airline market, with a market share of over 28% of domestic traffic.