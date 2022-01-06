New Barbados Travel Rule on COVID-19 Testing

The Barbados Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George, made this statement at a recent press conference: “Banning the movement of people is a method for only delaying possible transmission. It is not an absolute and good public health measure. We will continuously examine the evidence and will come to the public to update them. We are on a heightened state of alert with respect to our borders. However, our protocols have not changed to date. I am very aware that some countries in the region may have gone extra miles but that depends on the peculiarities in their population but the public health team [here] will continue to give sound advice to policymakers with respect to our directions in a state of Omicron.”

He added that within the last 2 to 3 weeks the number of positive cases had been trending downwards, however, they are monitoring the situation with a level of caution.

As Barbados welcomes visitors back to its beautiful island there are a number of precautions and safeguards being implemented to protect both locals and visitors.

Barbados has updated its travel protocols which will take effect January 7, 2022.

All travelers into Barbados, inclusive of those deemed fully vaccinated, are asked to review and indicate their acceptance that all travelers must travel with a valid negative Standard COVID-19 PCR test result.

Starting January 7, travelers are permitted to travel to Barbados with a valid negative Rapid COVID-19 PCR test result done within 1 day prior to arrival in Barbados OR a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result done within 3 days prior to arrival. Accepted tests include tests which were taken at an accredited or recognized laboratory by a healthcare provider via a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal sample (or both). LAMP tests, self-administered tests, or home kits and tests using saliva samples will NOT be accepted.

With specific reference to the type of PCR test required and accepted for entry into Barbados:

The specimen taken must be a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab (or both) taken by a healthcare provider.

The sample must be taken within 3 days prior to arrival.

The laboratory performing the test must be an accredited, certified, or recognized facility.

The following will NOT be accepted:

Nasal swab samples.

Saliva samples.

Self-administered tests (even if the sample was taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider).

Home kits.

The COVID-19 protocols are sanctioned by Ministry of Health and Wellness (MHW).

