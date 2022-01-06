COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on the Dating Scene

WooDate, a company committed to helping people find, personalize, and book dates more easily, surveyed 1,000 people from ten U.S. cities to determine the pandemic’s effect on dating. The survey included all relationships: single (46%), living with partner (17%), married (34%), and unspecified (3%). The results suggest that Covid has had a negative effect on peoples’ dating lives, contributed to a decrease in dates, made it more difficult to plan dates, and changed the overall dating experience.

Significant findings from the survey include:

• 55% of all respondents said their dating lives are worse than before the pandemic. As time passes with the presence of Covid, 55% of that group feel that their dating lives haven’t improved, 12% feel it hasn’t changed, and 33% feel it has gotten better.

• People are going on 29% fewer dates per month. The average number of dates per month per individual fell from 4.26 dates pre-Covid to 3.02 last month.

• 64% find it harder to plan dates

o 34% check ahead of time to find out if events or places have particular Covid rules and 23% check reviews for how well the place handles Covid safety

o 32% spend more time researching hours and whether the place is still operational

o 25% spend more time planning what to do for the dates

o 24% found Google and Yelp hours less reliable and 21% have shown up to a place that is closed

• When asked about current feelings about going on dates and reflecting on recent date experiences

o 32% are more willing to try new experiences and eat new foods

o 28% feel less motivated to go out

o 24% want to get out as much as possible to make up for lost time

o 23% feel uneasy being out on a date with the thought of getting Covid

o 23% are willing to spend more on dates since they had to stay indoors so long

o 24% of single respondents take more time getting to know the person before going on a date

o 19% of single respondents take an extra step to ask whether their date is vaccinated