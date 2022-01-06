Click here if this is your press release!

KFC Miracle: Plant-Based Fried Chicken Makes Its Debut

18 mins ago
by editor
Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat® are kicking off the new year with a Kentucky Fried Miracle as the highly-anticipated plant-based* Beyond Fried Chicken makes its nationwide debut. Beginning Monday, January 10, KFC restaurants across the U.S. will offer Beyond Fried Chicken for a limited time, while supplies last.

The plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken was developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC. It’s packed with delicious flavor and the juicy satisfaction that you’d expect from KFC’s iconic fried chicken but in a plant-based option that’s still finger lickin’ good.

KFC was the first national U.S. QSR to introduce plant-based chicken when it tested its first iteration of Beyond Fried Chicken in August 2019 as a part of a limited-run test in Atlanta. The launch was an overwhelming success with the test store selling out in less than five hours.

In 2020, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat expanded the test to select restaurants in Nashville and Charlotte. That summer, KFC shared a sneak peek of Beyond Fried Chicken at select restaurants in Southern California, which led to another sell-out in just one week.

In a new campaign celebrating the partnership, KFC and Beyond Meat are rolling out the “Magic Chicken Carpet” for actress, producer, and creator Liza Koshy, who swoops in to reveal the Kentucky Fried Miracle of plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken. Liza rose to fame on social media bringing equal parts funny, fantastical, and slightly unexpected (kind of like the idea of plant-based fried chicken) content to fans worldwide.

Beyond Fried Chicken is served with a choice of your favorite KFC dipping sauce– Honey BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard and KFC Sauce. It is available as KFC’s first ever plant-based combo meal with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink, or à la carte in six or 12-piece orders. Prices will start at $6.99, tax extra, and may vary by location.

