Alzheimer’s Expected to Triple by 2050

One in nine people aged 65 and above has Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and above affected with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to nearly triple, from 5.2 million to an expected 13.8 million, excluding the development of medical advances to avert or cure the disease. The mortality rates due to Alzheimer’s disease are quite high. Between 2000 and 2013, deaths due to heart disease, stroke and prostate cancer decreased 14%, 23% and 11%, respectively, while deaths from AD increased 71% in the U.S. Similarly, according to Alzheimer’s disease International in 2015, there are an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia and is further expected to grow in future. Thus, there is an increasing in the demand for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics worldwide.

A report from 360 Research Reports said that the global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market size is projected to reach US$ 6270.3 million by 2026, from US$ 4948.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. Active Companies in the markets today include Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO), BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA).

The report said: “Population aging across the globe is a major factor driving the market for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics. Rising life expectancy is contributing to quick increases in number of aged population and is associated with increased prevalence of chronic diseases like dementia. Therapies for AD offer temporary and uncertain improvements in the well-being of individuals, and none of the approved drugs can modify the course of the disease advancement. Thus, the magnitude of the affected population and lack of suitable and effective treatment offers an incredible opportunity for drug manufacturers. Drug manufacturers have been unable to validate significant clinical benefits of treatment for a numerous of new compounds due to strict regulations. One of the significant trend observed in this market is collaboration of the existing players. Precisely, diagnostic technology companies are carefully trying to bring about effective biomarker technologies to support and improve the drug development process for potential drug candidates which is further expected to propel the demand.”