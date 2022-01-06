Sarovar Hotels Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Soni has more than 25 years of experience as technology leader for Hospitality and Media Company. In his new role he will be responsible for the company’s digital transformation, overseeing IT operations, integrating new technology, cyber security, and risk management.

Before becoming the part of Sarovar Hotels, Mr. Soni worked with Oberoi Hotels for more than 2 decades as Head of Information Technology for various properties of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. He was responsible for various IT Projects at Oberoi Hotels and took several initiatives like setting up of the IT Data Centre for pre-opening domestic and international Oberoi and Trident Hotels, forming an Internal Competency Team to reduce dependencies on PMS/POS vendors, and consolidation of multi-property data centers.

Prior to Oberoi Hotels, he worked as IT Head at the News Paper Group of Publications. He was also awarded with the Future CIO award by CIONEXT100 in 2012.

Commenting on the announcement, Manoj Soni, Chief Technology Officer, said, “I am delighted to join the Sarovar family and look forward to strengthen[ing] the technology capabilities of Sarovar Hotels.”

Manoj holds an MBA degree in Information and Technology.

