Flights from Budapest to New York on LOT Polish Airlines now

2021 ended with good news for Budapest Airport: LOT, the Polish carrier, has announced that it will re-launch direct flights between Budapest and New York from June 2022. The route, which was temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, had been very popular with passengers. From next summer, New York will be accessible again without changing, thanks to Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will operate three times weekly.

LOT Polish Airlines launched its Budapest-New York direct flight on 3 May 2018, which operated continuously between the two cities. However, the coronavirus pandemic affected long-haul flights the most, and the route had to be temporarily suspended due to the restrictions imposed during the first wave of the pandemic. Despite this, the current easing of restrictions, vaccination coverage and the recovering propensity to travel, has allowed the Budapest-New York JFK route to resume full operations. This means that one of the most popular cities in the US will once again be accessible with three direct flights a week from Budapest, as of June. The service will operate to New York’s busiest gateway, JFK International Airport.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport commented: “The demand for new routes and the propensity to travel in the Hungarian and international markets are growing in parallel with the demand for direct flights. New and re-launched flights thus play a key role in Budapest Airport’s traffic recovery, following the coronavirus outbreak.” He added: “It remains Budapest Airport’s goal to rebuild long-haul flights from Budapest as soon as possible, thus helping to reinvigorate the country’s tourism industry. Our airline development team is working tirelessly with the airlines and the Hungarian Tourism Agency to make sure that long-haul flights return to the airport as soon as possible. We are therefore delighted with the decision by LOT Polish Airlines, which will allow passengers to fly to and from New York without changing, after a two-year hiatus.”

The re-launch of the popular overseas route, which is in high demand among Hungarian travelers, will again ensure a direct connection for families and friends after a break of nearly two years, with the exception of four temporary flights last Christmas, and will also make business trips and city breaks easier. Additionally, the restarted LOT service is not only important for passenger traffic but will also carry up to 12 tons of cargo in both directions.

Michał Fijoł, CCO, LOT Polish Airlines commented: “Despite the difficult times we are facing, LOT looks for every opportunity to grow. Resuming non-stop service from Budapest to New York, we underline our commitment to the Hungarian market, and we believe in its perspectives. We look forward to welcoming our Hungarian guests on board our comfortable Dreamliners again. Thank you for being with us before the pandemic and welcome back under our wings!”