Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Health News Hospitality Industry News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Statement on New Updated Testing Protocols

23 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
Image courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Bahamas has suspended the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement for vaccinated travelers, which was expected to take effect on January 7, 2022. Vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, may continue to present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or negative RT-PCR Test.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In addition, effective January 4, 2022, all persons remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test, regardless of vaccination status.

Details of the protocol changes are as follows:

•             All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival in The Bahamas.

o             Vaccinated travelers and children between the ages of 2- 11, can present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR Test.

o             All unvaccinated travelers, ages 12 and older, must present a negative RT-PCR Test (acceptable tests include NAAT, PCR, RNA, RT-PCR and TMA).

o             All children under the age of two are exempt from any testing requirements.

•             48 Hour COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test: Effective January 4, 2022, a Rapid Antigen Test will be required for all travelers staying in The Bahamas longer than 48 hours (two (2) nights), regardless of vaccination status.

o             Visitors departing on or before 48 hours will not be required to obtain this test.

o             This test replaces the existing Day-5 Rapid Antigen Test.

o             An island-by-island list of approved testing sites is available at Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

For full details, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

More information about The Bahamas

#bahamas

#bahamastravel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment