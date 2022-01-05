Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Statement on New Updated Testing Protocols

In addition, effective January 4, 2022, all persons remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test, regardless of vaccination status.

Details of the protocol changes are as follows:

• All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival in The Bahamas.

o Vaccinated travelers and children between the ages of 2- 11, can present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR Test.

o All unvaccinated travelers, ages 12 and older, must present a negative RT-PCR Test (acceptable tests include NAAT, PCR, RNA, RT-PCR and TMA).

o All children under the age of two are exempt from any testing requirements.

• 48 Hour COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test: Effective January 4, 2022, a Rapid Antigen Test will be required for all travelers staying in The Bahamas longer than 48 hours (two (2) nights), regardless of vaccination status.

o Visitors departing on or before 48 hours will not be required to obtain this test.

o This test replaces the existing Day-5 Rapid Antigen Test.

o An island-by-island list of approved testing sites is available at Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

For full details, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

