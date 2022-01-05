Click here if this is your press release!

New Methamphetamine Treatment for Abuse and Use Disorder

Approximately 1.5 million Americans abuse methamphetamines. Although meth use has been decreasing in younger individuals, in people over 26 years old, it has been growing at a CAGR of 13% p.a., with just over 150,000 new users of the drug annually. The death rate of drug overdoses have increased by over 300% in the last 10 years.

JanOne Inc., a company that focuses on the development of drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties – in an effort to further reduce the drug addiction epidemic – previously announced an option agreement for the rights to a novel strategy to reduce methamphetamine (meth) use by activating the Translocator Protein 18 kDa (TSPO). 

Although the projected market for treatments of methamphetamine abuse is close to $500M, there are no FDA-approved medications for the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder.     

“We are very excited to kick-off our research into new treatments for methamphetamine use disorder,” commented Tony Isaac, JanOne Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer. “JanOne’s mission is to impact the opioid crisis in America.  With over 40% of meth users concurrently using opioids, we are hopeful that this program will not only impact the meth problem, but also play a role in reducing opioid abuse and deaths.”

JanOne Inc. has identified world-class collaborators and anticipates initiating a drug discovery program in 2022, with the goal of identifying a preclinical IND-candidate in 2023. This represents an additional therapeutic effort in JanOne Inc.’s pipeline, with the company anticipating beginning a critical Phase 2b trial with JAN101 in late 2022.

