Sandals Foundation Reading Road Trip: Wonderful Fulfilling Vacations

34 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
Image courtesy of Sandals Foundation
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

More and more these days, people going on holiday want more from their vacations. They want to give back to the communities they visit or help in some way that betters the lives of those who call the destination their home.

With the Sandals Foundation Reading Road Trip, guests enjoying tours and excursions while on vacation can give back when the literally go back to school and help local students improve their reading and comprehension skills. It is a unique opportunity to engage with Caribbean children and enhance their lives as part of the Sandals Foundation Community Routes Program.

Reading a story is just the beginning of this enlightening experience when guests are paired with a small group of children, ages 5-7 years old, at their school. Entertaining questions will keep the kids attentive while at the same time improving their listening and comprehension skills. As these youngsters complete their reading aptitude sheets, guests provide one-on-one help which opens a new chapter of renewed excitement about learning.

Image courtesy of Sandals Foundation

Tour Highlights

  • Engage with Caribbean children at a local school
  • Read a story to a small group ages 5-7 years old
  • Help improve their listening and comprehension skills
  • Feel free to donate a new or gently-used book to the school’s library

What an amazing experience for all of us.

Said Joy who was a Sandals guest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, who participated in the Reading Road Trip program: “Our family of 9 (grandparents, parents and grandkids) did the Reading Road trip through Sandals Foundation while staying at Beaches Ocho Rios. What an amazing experience for all of us. My teen boys loved interacting and reading with the children. The children were so warm and loving. It was an eye opener for my boys to see how kids go to school in different parts of the world. The teachers and principal were wonderful and so gracious. We will definitely do this again whenever we visit.”

Tour Available at:

Negril, Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Ocho Rios, Jamaica

South Coast, Jamaica

Great Exuma, Bahamas

St. John’s, Antigua

Barbados

Grenada

Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

