Quebec: No more booze and dope for the unvaccinated

Apparently, administration of one Canadian province is expected to announce later this week, that a proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required at all liquor stores and cannabis outlets.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault’s administration is hoping that cutting the unvaccinated residents off from hard liquor and marijuana might just coerce at least some people into getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to the latest reports, minor details of the latest mandate, such as whether to require the COVID-19 vaccination passport at entrances or cash registers, are still being ironed out.

Proof of vaccination is already required in Quebec at such non-essential venues as restaurants, theaters, bars, and casinos. Under the new rule, unvaccinated residents will still be able to access convenience stores, which sell beer and wine, but they’ll be essentially barred from legally buying hard liquor.

The move allegedly comes amid public pressure to tighten restrictions on recalcitrant Quebeckers who have refused to get their COVID-19 shots. Legault has reportedly queried public health officials on what other types of businesses could be forced to require vaccine passports, and he told reporters, “I understand that there is a certain anger” toward unvaccinated citizens.

Nearly 85% of all Quebec residents have received at least one vaccination dose, one of the highest rates in the world, but that hasn’t stopped the rampant spread of COVID-19. The province has seen an average of about 15,000 new infections daily over the past week. New cases were averaging less than 700 daily before the Omicron variant of COVID-19 emerged in late November.