What’s New in The Bahamas in January

NEWS

The Bahamas is a Top Destination to Visit in 2022 – The Bahamas landed fifth on Travel + Leisure’s “Top 50 Places to Travel in 2022” list – an annual and highly anticipated roundup which inspires travellers to visit unique destinations around the world. The Bahamas is recognized for its Out Island adventures, as well as culinary and cultural offerings.

The Bahamas Shines Bright in Caribbean Journal’s 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards – TheBahamas took home top prizes in Caribbean Journal’s “2022 Caribbean Travel Awards,” winning the “Caribbean Destination of the Year” while Andros’ all-inclusive property, Small Hope Bay Lodge, was named “Adventure Hotel of the Year”.

United Airlines Launches Direct Route from Cleveland to Nassau – Escape the winter cold for sunshine and turquoise waters courtesy of United Airlines’ new nonstop Saturday service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to the vibrant capital city of Nassau.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces Plans for Ultra Luxe Property in Eleuthera – With only five exclusive properties around the world, the open-air 90-room Ritz-Carlton Reserve is coming to Eleuthera, the blissful Out Island known for its sprawling white sand beaches and natural beauty.

Grand Isle in Exuma Debuts Shark Tagging Excursion for Guests – Travellers staying at Grand Isle Resort in Exuma have the chance to experience Beneath the Waves, a once-in-a-lifetime shark tagging experience with real scientists, contributing to a long-term study on tiger, reef and nurse sharks.

The Margaritaville Paradise Sailing to Grand Bahama Island – Margaritaville Resort & Hotels partners with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to offer travellers the opportunity to sail aboard The Margaritaville At Sea Paradise for two nights from Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Passage is bookable now with sailing launching on April 30, 2022.

Mix Up the Flavors of The Bahamas from Home – Those wanderlusting about the islands can shake up their at-home cocktail hours with Bahamian-inspired recipes like a classic Bahama Mama or create their own concoctions with native ingredients like guava and pineapple.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Bahamas Residents Save with Free Airline or Ferry Tickets From Nassau – Bahamas residents receive one free airlift or ferry ticket when pre-booking a two-night hotel stay at one of The Bahamas’ Out Islands participating properties. Booking window is now through February 28, 2022, for travel until April 30, 2022.

Sun, Sand and Savings at The Reef Atlantis – Travellers can save up to 30% at The Reef Atlantis for stays of seven nights and more while also receiving a daily $30 resort credit. Booking window is now through March 31, 2022, for travel until March 31, 2023.

Newlyweds To-Be Can Elope in Nassau – Bahamas Wedding Package announces new customizable elopement packages which allow lovebirds to create what their special day looks like.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

