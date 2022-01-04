Czech Airlines Technics’ landing gear overhaul capacity now increased

Despite the aviation sector performance drop, Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) has managed to secure a significant number of landing gear maintenance jobs. Last year, the company completed 33 landing gear set overhauls, which exceeds the average annual capacity of the division. The recent modernization of the electroplating and paint shops and additional investments in the landing gear shop equipment have helped to increase the efficiency and quality of work. The division clients include KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Transavia Airlines, Transavia France, Smartwings and new contract was recently signed also with LOT Polish Airlines.

“Despite the challenges in obtaining orders from clients, alongside confirmations of set slots, especially during the last two years, the Landing Gear Maintenance team managed to complete 33 landing gear set overhauls in 2021, which is more than in previous years. In addition, we performed a great number of other repairs, individual component exchanges and electroplating jobs,” Pavel Haleš, Chairman of the Czech Airlines Technics Board of Directors, evaluated the performance.

Czech Airlines Technics has been performing overhauls of landing gear sets for Boeing 737 aircraft of the new and classic generation for its clients for over 20 years. During the overhaul, CSAT offers its customers the option of leasing or exchanging a spare landing gear set. CSAT currently owns six complete B737NG replacement sets and one for B737CG aircraft type.

Last year, CSAT performed landing gear set overhauls for both current long-term clients, such as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Transavia Airlines, Transavia France, Smartwings, Neos, TUIfly, Atran Aerospace and Air Explore, and new contract-based customers, namely LOT Polish Airlines, Tarom, Corendon Dutch Airline, Ukraine International Airlines and lessors, such as AMAC Aerospace, World Star Aviation, Aviation Capital Group and Horizon Aviation 4 Ltd.

Thanks to the fact that set plans were met in previous years and new job orders have been secured for the upcoming years, CSAT has invested in the equipment and modernisation of the landing gear, electroplating and paint shops last year. As a result, the capacity of the provided landing gear maintenance at Prague Airport has been increased. Concurrently, the new equipment positively influences the quality of work, which always comes first with CSAT.