Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Investments News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now UK Breaking News

New NSI Act is biggest shake-up of UK national security in 20 years

59 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New NSI Act is biggest shake-up of UK national security in 20 years
New NSI Act is biggest shake-up of UK national security in 20 years
Written by Harry Johnson

The law gives ministers the ability to scrutinize and intervene in acquisitions made by anyone, including businesses and investors, where there is potential harm to the UK’s national security.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

On Tuesday morning, the British government published a press release confirming that the National Security and Investment (NSI) Act would come into force with immediate effect. 

New law gives the state new powers to intervene in business and investor takeovers across 17 critical areas of the economy and is described in the statement as “the biggest shake-up of the UK’s national security regime for 20 years.” 

The law gives ministers the ability to scrutinize and intervene in acquisitions made by anyone, including businesses and investors, where there is potential harm to the UK’s national security.  

It identifies 17 sectors of the economy where it is necessary to give ministers greater powers to oversee acquisitions. They will now be able to securitize deals in a wide range of areas, including advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, the civil nuclear sector, transport, quantum technology, and the defense space.

The UK government already had some powers to block deals where a foreign-led takeover could affect things like economic stability, media plurality, and the pandemic response. 

“The UK is world-renowned as an attractive place to invest but we have always been clear that we will not hesitate to step in where necessary to protect our national security,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement. 

The move comes amid a great deal of controversy surrounding the $40 billion ($54 billion) takeover of British chipmaker ARM by American multinational Nvidia

UK firms have often been easy pickings for US multinationals and private equity. The recent takeovers of defense suppliers Ultra Electronics and Meggitt also attracted government scrutiny. 

Other industries, notably pharmaceuticals, have been a target for US-led takeovers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment