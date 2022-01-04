Breaking Travel News Hawaii Breaking News Health News Hospitality Industry News People Press releases Safety Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News WTN

New Hawaii Safe Travel Rules as of today: The Winner is Tourism – really?

45 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
John de Fries, CEO Hawaii Tourism Authority
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Hawaii currently has the highest every recorded increase in COVID cases in the world, but throws the gates for visitors wide open.

Hawaii is now welcoming tourists with open arm, never mind COVID.

Today the Hawaii Tourism Authority issued the following new Safe Travels Hawaii guidelines. It appears Hawaii authorities are giving up on keeping residents and visitors safe. Economic concerns are now priority over health.

As always Hawaii Tourism Authority and its CEO John de Fries were not available for comments and questions.

Aloha kākou,

The Safe Travels Hawai‘i program remains in place for domestic travel from the continental U.S. and its Territories, with some important changes phasing in.
In alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the mandatory self-quarantine period for individuals arriving in the Hawaiian Islands who are not fully vaccinated or do not have a negative pre-travel test result has been reduced from 10 days to five days, effective today, January 3, 2022.

In addition, beginning January 4, travelers will not be required to complete the Safe Travels Health Questionnaire prior to departure to receive a QR code.

There is no additional State of Hawaiʻi requirements for passengers flying directly into Hawaiʻi from an international destination due to the U.S. federal requirements currently in place.

We appreciate your support and assistance in keeping Hawai‘i safe. For the latest information, please direct your guests to https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/.

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

