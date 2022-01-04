Alopecia: New Clinical Trial Phase

On November 24, 2021, Kintor Pharma announced that the China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) greenlighted the protocol for the pivotal phase III study of KX-826.

On December 20, 2021, the kickoff meeting among key investigators for the KX-826 phase III clinical trial was successfully held. Peking University People’s Hospital and Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University led the trial, with 26 hospitals to be participating. After successfully co-leading the phase II clinical trial of KX-826 in China for the treatment of AGA, Professor Zhang Jianzhong from Peking University People’s Hospital and Professor Yang Qinping from Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University cooperate again to be the leading principal investigators (leading PIs) of the pivotal Phase III Clinical Trial of KX-826. At the investigator meeting, nearly 100 experts from 26 hospitals across China listened to the report on the efficacy and safety of the KX-826’s Phase II clinical trial. Professor Zhang Jianzhong wrapped up the meeting and encouraged every PI to be engaged with this pivotal study with high quality and efficiency.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Kintor Pharma, commented, “Kintor’s team has executed with high efficiency from the NMPA’s clearance to the first dosing of this phase III clinical trial with around one month. This phase III clinical trial will be carried out in 26 top dermatology medical institutions across China. We look forward to completing the planned 416 subjects enrollment by June 2022, and the follow-up medical evaluation (6 months study + 1 month follow-up) within the year. With the goal of completing the phase III clinical trial this year, we are speeding up the process and expecting that KX-826 would benefit global patients as soon as possible.”