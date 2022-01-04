Click here if this is your press release!

Self Healing: Are You Your Own Best Doctor?

In time for the New Year, Brave Healer Productions is proud to release Sacred Spaces: Subtle Shifts for Mind, Body, and Home Transformation, a new book containing 22 inspiring stories and useful tools for overcoming challenges in 2022 including those that continue to persist from the past.

Laura DiFranco, Brave Healer Productions publisher and CEO, says, “The most important thing to keep in mind is that passionate, talented, wise experts come together in this book to offer their authentic stories and holistic practices so that you may enjoy a moment of learning, growth, perspective, and possibly life-changing strategy.”

The book’s lead author is Colleen Avis, an integrative life coach, mindfulness mentor and yoga guide, who kicks off the book by sharing her story of coming to grips with a childhood in which her father abandoned her, leaving her family destitute and her mother to resort to feeding the family by making Avis dumpster dive to supplement food pantry visits. There are also chapters on finding light in the darkness of trauma, healing through stretching and self-massage, taking a walk to find your soul and making the switch to a plant-based diet.

Avis handpicked the other contributors who in addition to Di Franco include Dr. Jill Pierce Beasley, Hermon Black, Pamela Bolado, Tansy Jane Dowman, Brett Eaton, Jamie Edwards, Jen Griswold, Christina Kauffmann Ann Keating, Micole Noble, Lynne Fletcher O’Brien, Dr. Sam Pappas, Alison Qualter, Tanya Saunders, Rorrie Sisk, Olivia Smith, Angela Barbieri Usas, Lisa Vrancken, and Lisa Wilson.

