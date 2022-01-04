New Drug Application for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Under the trade name Trodelvy®, the U.S. FDA previously granted accelerated approval to SG in April 2020 and then expanded its indication with full approval in April 2021 for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or mTNBC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. In May 2021, Everest announced that the China National Medical Products Administration accepted its Biologics License Application with priority review for SG for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

In November 2021, Everest announced topline results for its Phase 2b EVER-132-001 study of SG, which met its primary endpoint with a 38.8% overall response rate (ORR). This study included 80 people in China, and the results were consistent with those from the global Phase 3 ASCENT study, thus showing similar efficacy in the Chinese population.

TNBC is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and accounts for approximately 15% of all breast cancers. The median age of breast cancer diagnoses tends to be younger in Asian than western countries, and the percentage of the TNBC molecular subtype has been increasing in the past 10 years. TNBC cells do not have estrogen and progesterone receptors and have limited human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Due to the nature of TNBC, effective treatment options are extremely limited compared with other breast cancer types. TNBC has a higher chance of recurrence and metastases than other breast cancer types. The average time to metastatic recurrence for TNBC is approximately 2.6 years compared with 5 years for other breast cancers, and the relative five-year survival rate is much lower. Among women with metastatic TNBC, the five-year survival rate is 12%, compared with 28% for those with other types of metastatic breast cancer.