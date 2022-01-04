New Treatment of Genitourinary Tumors and MIBC patients

The investigational new drug (IND) application was approved by the U.S FDA in June and the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of China in October last year respectively.

This is an open-label, multi-center Phase I/II clinical study with the following objectives: to evaluate the safety in MIBC patients; to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), and to assess efficacy as neoadjuvant therapy for MIBC.

“APL-1202 in combination with tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy has the potential to be the best treatment option for MIBC patients, we are very pleased that the first patient has administrated in U.S.,” said Dr. Xue Yong, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Asieris. “We managed to advance the trial amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which demonstrates not only the efficient execution of our team, but also our commitment to improve human health.”

APL-1202 is an orally available reversible MetAP2 Inhibitor with anti-angiogenic, anti-tumor activities and can also modulate tumor immune microenvironment. It is currently in Phase III/pivotal clinical trials in China, either as single agent as first-line treatment for patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), or in combination with a chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with intermediate and high-risk chemo-refractory NMIBC. Tislelizumab is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages. The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved tislelizumab in five indications, including full approval for first-line treatment of patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy and for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC in combination with chemotherapy. NMPA also granted conditional approval for the treatment of patients with classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL) who received at least two prior therapies, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) with PD-L1 high expression whose disease progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy, and for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have received at least one systemic therapy. Full approval for these indications is contingent upon results from ongoing randomized, controlled confirmatory clinical trials.