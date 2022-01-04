Click here if this is your press release!

New Treatment of Genitourinary Tumors and MIBC patients

27 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris), a global pharma company specializing in new drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors, today announced that the world’s first patient dose has been administered in U.S. for its oral APL-1202 in combination with BeiGene’s tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The investigational new drug (IND) application was approved by the U.S FDA in June and the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of China in October last year respectively.

This is an open-label, multi-center Phase I/II clinical study with the following objectives: to evaluate the safety in MIBC patients; to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), and to assess efficacy as neoadjuvant therapy for MIBC.

“APL-1202 in combination with tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy has the potential to be the best treatment option for MIBC patients, we are very pleased that the first patient has administrated in U.S.,” said Dr. Xue Yong, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Asieris. “We managed to advance the trial amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which demonstrates not only the efficient execution of our team, but also our commitment to improve human health.”

APL-1202 is an orally available reversible MetAP2 Inhibitor with anti-angiogenic, anti-tumor activities and can also modulate tumor immune microenvironment. It is currently in Phase III/pivotal clinical trials in China, either as single agent as first-line treatment for patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), or in combination with a chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with intermediate and high-risk chemo-refractory NMIBC. Tislelizumab is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages. The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved tislelizumab in five indications, including full approval for first-line treatment of patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy and for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC in combination with chemotherapy. NMPA also granted conditional approval for the treatment of patients with classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL) who received at least two prior therapies, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) with PD-L1 high expression whose disease progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy, and for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have received at least one systemic therapy. Full approval for these indications is contingent upon results from ongoing randomized, controlled confirmatory clinical trials.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment