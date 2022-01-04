Click here if this is your press release!

Important Japanese Clinical Trial in Recurrent Head & Neck Cancer

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT™, announced today that it has been notified by HekaBio K.K., its clinical trial partner in Japan, that recruitment has been completed in its open-label multi-center pivotal study evaluating the Alpha DaRT in Japanese patients with recurrent Head & Neck cancer after radiotherapy.

HekaBio has reported that preliminary results of this trial are highly encouraging, and that it will continue compilation and analysis of the data in collaboration with its medical experts, in an effort to prepare a submission seeking marketing approval via the shonin pathway in consultation with Japanese authorities. No results of the clinical trial are expected to be published until submission to the Japanese authorities.

Alpha Tau CEO Uzi Sofer remarked, “This is an important milestone for Alpha Tau, as we look to bring our unique Alpha DaRT therapy to patients around the world. Having secured our first marketing authorization in Israel, we look forward to seeing pivotal trial data from Japan, with an eye toward initiating a pivotal trial in the U.S. in 2022. Japan is an important market for Alpha Tau, and we appreciate the untiring efforts of HekaBio CEO Rob Claar and his team, as well as all of the investigators from leading cancer centers in Japan who have participated in this trial.”

