Click here if this is your press release!

New Era of Healthcare: Health at Home

2 hours ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

In conjunction with the CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022, EarlySense® today announced its research sponsorship with market research firm Parks Associates and the corresponding development of a comprehensive new whitepaper titled, Health at Home: New Era of Healthcare.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Released this week at its flagship CONNECTIONS Summit conference, the new whitepaper examines the state of the virtual care market, with particular emphasis on the factors driving the shift from facility-centric care to healthcare at home. The analysis delves into the technology solutions needed to facilitate longer-term remote care, particularly with respect to provider ability to continually assess patient deterioration or significant changes in overall health.

“The pandemic has forever changed the trajectory of health and wellness. The industry is undergoing a shift as consumers, especially seniors, have become accustomed to using new technologies for healthcare services and communication,” said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “Out of necessity, the market for remote health technology products and services accelerated 5-10 years beyond where we expected it to be pre-pandemic.”

According to the new whitepaper, there are a confluence of factors driving the expansion of healthcare into the home – each of which is explored and supported by recent Parks Associates research and surveys:

1.            Reimbursement changes

2.            Regulatory changes

3.            New funding

4.            Staffing shortages

5.            Device innovation

6.            Consumer demand

“We’re proud to support the research and analysis done by Parks Associates around the myriad factors converging in the marketplace with respect to the advancement of in-home virtual care solutions,” said Terry Duesterhoeft, Chief Product and Commercial Officer, EarlySense. “This body of research uses data and hard evidence to defend the work being done across the industry to deliver on a future that enables healthcare providers to proactively understand and manage care for their patients.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment