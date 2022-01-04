Tanzania Observes Positive Trends in Travel and Tourism This Year

She said that as of December, the just-ended 2021 year, Tanzania had recorded then registered 1.4 million tourists by end of the year, rising from 620,867 tourists registered during the previous year.

Tourism was badly hit by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic when the key and leading tourist source markets of Europe and the United States put in place travel restrictions and lockdowns in 2020. Tanzania did not close its borders, or institute lockdowns and travel restrictions other than taking stringent health measures, which all helped to attract foreign tourists.

Campaigning to expose Tanzania’s tourism across the world, the Tanzanian president guided preparation of the premier documentary film portraying key and leading tourist attractive sites of Tanzania. The documentary will be launched in the United States in April this year upon its completion, targeting to market and showcase Tanzania’s tourist attractive sites worldwide.

President Samia said that the Royal Tour documentary will showcase various tourism, investments, arts, and cultural attractions available and seen in Tanzania, much to the delight of key players in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The Royal Tour film documentary will highlight the tourist Island of Zanzibar and its heritage sites as well as Bagamoyo historical town on the Indian Ocean coast.

The historical tourist town of Bagamoyo is located 75 kilometers from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital. The former slave trade town, Bagamoyo was the first entry point for Christian missionaries from Europe about 150 years ago, making this small historical town to be the door of Christian faith in East Africa and Central Africa. Developed with modern tourist hotels and lodges, Bagamoyo is now a fast-growing holiday paradise on the Indian Ocean coast after Zanzibar, Malindi, and Lamu.

The official trailer for the documentary starring Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was screened a week ago before the end of year 2021, showcasing various attractions. The documentary shows the President who is the protagonist in her safari attire taking the audience on a safari to some of Tanzania’s premier attractive sites.

President Samia appeared on the trailer while on her way to Bagamoyo as part of the Royal Tour filming, accompanied by an international film crew. Recording of the documentary began on August 28, 2021, in Zanzibar where the President had gone on an official visit.

“Potential investors will get to see how Tanzania is really like, areas of investments, and different attractive sites,” Samia was quoted assaying.

Other than Zanzibar and Bagamoyo on the eastern coast of the Indian Ocean, the President visited the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro, northern Tanzania’s premier wildlife parks, and cultural heritage sites.

#tanzania

#tanzaniatravel

#tanzaniatourism