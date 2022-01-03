Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel China Breaking News News People Rail Travel Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

21.42 million Chinese traveled by train during three-day New Year holiday

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
21.42 million Chinese traveled by train during three-day New Year holiday
21.42 million Chinese traveled by train during three-day New Year holiday
Written by Harry Johnson

Currently, China’s highway traffic volume has significantly surpassed the pre-pandemic level and is estimated to remain high during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. announced today that 21.42 million people traveled by train in country during the three-day New Year holiday.

The peak rail passenger flow came on January 1, the first day of the three-day New Year holiday, as 8.44 million passenger trips were recorded, said China’s railway operator. The number saw a decline compared to 9.89 million passenger trips made on January 1, 2021, due to stringent COVID-19 precautions in place.

About 5.68 million rail passenger trips were made on Sunday, the second day of the holiday, China State Railway Group said, forecasting 7.3 million rail trips on Monday, the last day of the holiday.

Due to COVID-19, more people prefer to drive than take public transportation. Currently, China’s highway traffic volume has significantly surpassed the pre-pandemic level and is estimated to remain high during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush.

China State Railway Group Company, Ltd., doing business as China Railway or CR, is a state-owned sole proprietorship enterprise that undertakes railway passenger and cargo transportation services in the People’s Republic of China and is a state-owned industrial enterprise established under the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on All-Ownership Industrial Enterprises.”

China’s Ministry of Finance acts on behalf of the State Council to perform the duties of shareholders. It used to be part of the now defunct Ministry of Railways. China Railway operates passenger and freight transport via 21 subsidiaries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment