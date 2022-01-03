New nonstop flights from Palm Springs to Reno-Tahoe now

Aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines is excited to become part of the Palm Springs community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on January 3.

The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport.

“It’s great to see yet another airline recognize the opportunity in Palm Springs,” said Lisa Middleton, Palm Springs Mayor. “Our airport, which was recently named Best Small US Airport, continues to add more travel options making it easier for our community to choose to fly PSP. aha!’s flights to Reno are a welcome addition, and they will provide residents in northern Nevada an easy way to visit our desert paradise.”

Flight Schedule

Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing Palm Springs International Airport at 11:05 a.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 12:40 p.m. PT. Reno to Palm Springs flights depart at 8:40 a.m. PT and arrive at 10:15 a.m. PT.

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.