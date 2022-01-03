British PM: ‘Absolute folly’ to claim pandemic is over now

Speaking at a vaccination center on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned UK residents that it would be ‘absolute folly’ to suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Despite Omicron strain of COVID-19 virus being “plainly milder” than previous variants of the virus and the country’s “very, very high level of vaccination,” Johnson urged people to “remain cautious” and stick to the government’s current “plan B.”

“Looking at the numbers of people who are going into hospital, it would be absolute folly to say that this thing is all over now bar the shouting,” Johnson said, trying to alleviate concerns about rising case numbers while not encouraging people to be complacent about the pandemic.

Johnson admitted that “the NHS is under pressure due to its high transmissibility,” arguing that it is down to the public to do “everything they can to help relieve that pressure.”

Issuing a warning about the individuals affected by Omicron, Johnson cited how the majority of those requiring hospital treatment due to Covid are currently either unvaccinated or have not had their booster jab.

Yesterday, England and Wales recorded 137,583 new daily COVID-19 cases, although data for the UK as a whole was incomplete, as figures from Scotland and Northern Ireland are delayed due to the bank holiday weekend.