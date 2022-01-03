New adults-only hotel opens in Jamaica

H10 Hotels has inaugurated Ocean Eden Bay, a newly built five-star resort in Jamaica for Adults Only luxury holidays. The new hotel is located on the seafront at Coral Spring, with access to a spectacular white sand beach and turquoise water and is adjacent to the Ocean Coral Spring resort that the company opened in December 2019.

With the opening of this hotel, its second in Jamaica, the company now has seven establishments in the Caribbean, with three resorts in the Riviera Maya and two more in Punta Cana, all of them five-star with exceptional seafront locations.

Ocean Eden Bay is a resort for guests looking for a contemporary luxury stay in the heart of nature. Its 444 rooms and modern facilities include 6 restaurants, 4 exclusive bars, a large modern swimming pool overlooking the sea, a jacuzzi and a private beach area with sun loungers.

Ocean Eden Bay, Jamaica specializes in adult holidays, offers a calm, relaxed atmosphere, ideal for unwinding with one’s partner or friends, and a full program of Blue Team activities for those aged 18 and over.

During the day, guests can enjoy sporting activities at the two tennis courts and multi-sports court, on the hotel’s beach and at the Dive It! diving center. In the evenings, guests can enjoy leisure time at a unique bowling alley at Ocean Coral Spring or be entertained by live music and shows.

To guarantee a safe stay, the hotel will apply all the established safety and hygiene measures, based on the company’s Safety Program protocol, to ensure its guests’ maximum well-being during their stay. In compliance with the established procedures, the hotel will be COVID-19 Hygiene Response-certified by the external consultant Preverisk Group.

In addition to protecting the safety of its guests, H10 Hotels promotes sustainability and environmental protection. The company promotes responsible tourism and its commitment to the environment and society through its Stay Green project. This project is based on three main lines of action: The elimination of plastics and waste reduction in its facilities, energy efficiency and the use of green energy, and training and awareness programs.