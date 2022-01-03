Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Culture Entertainment Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Jamaica Breaking News Luxury News News People Resorts Responsible Romance Weddings Honeymoons Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

New Adults-Only hotel opens in Jamaica

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New adults-only hotel opens in Jamaica
New adults-only hotel opens in Jamaica
Written by Harry Johnson

To guarantee a safe stay, the hotel will apply all the established safety and hygiene measures, based on the company’s Safety Program protocol, to ensure its guests’ maximum well-being during their stay.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

H10 Hotels has inaugurated Ocean Eden Bay, a newly built five-star resort in Jamaica for Adults Only luxury holidays. The new hotel is located on the seafront at Coral Spring, with access to a spectacular white sand beach and turquoise water and is adjacent to the Ocean Coral Spring resort that the company opened in December 2019.

With the opening of this hotel, its second in Jamaica, the company now has seven establishments in the Caribbean, with three resorts in the Riviera Maya and two more in Punta Cana, all of them five-star with exceptional seafront locations.

Ocean Eden Bay is a resort for guests looking for a contemporary luxury stay in the heart of nature. Its 444 rooms and modern facilities include 6 restaurants, 4 exclusive bars, a large modern swimming pool overlooking the sea, a jacuzzi and a private beach area with sun loungers.

Ocean Eden Bay, Jamaica specializes in adult holidays, offers a calm, relaxed atmosphere, ideal for unwinding with one’s partner or friends, and a full program of Blue Team activities for those aged 18 and over.

During the day, guests can enjoy sporting activities at the two tennis courts and multi-sports court, on the hotel’s beach and at the Dive It! diving center. In the evenings, guests can enjoy leisure time at a unique bowling alley at Ocean Coral Spring or be entertained by live music and shows.

To guarantee a safe stay, the hotel will apply all the established safety and hygiene measures, based on the company’s Safety Program protocol, to ensure its guests’ maximum well-being during their stay. In compliance with the established procedures, the hotel will be COVID-19 Hygiene Response-certified by the external consultant Preverisk Group.

In addition to protecting the safety of its guests, H10 Hotels promotes sustainability and environmental protection. The company promotes responsible tourism and its commitment to the environment and society through its Stay Green project. This project is based on three main lines of action: The elimination of plastics and waste reduction in its facilities, energy efficiency and the use of green energy, and training and awareness programs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment