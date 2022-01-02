South African Parliament in Capetown is on Fire

Firefighters are at the scene of the South African National Parliament building in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Fire Department is fighting a large fire at the building as large flames and a huge column of smoke were seen at around 05:30 GMT on Sunday.

“The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire,” a spokesman for the city’s emergency services told the AFP news agency, requesting reinforcements at the scene.

“The fire is not under control and cracks in the walls of the building have been reported,” he added.

There was no indication of what may have started the fire.

According to local media outlet News24, 36 firefighters are at the scene and authorities have called for additional resources as they try to contain the blaze.