Breaking International News Crime Government News News South Africa Breaking News Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

South African Parliament in Capetown is on Fire

15 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

South Africa. Some of the buildings under threat are the NCOP building and the Old Assembly Chamber.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Firefighters are at the scene of the South African National Parliament building in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Fire Department is fighting a large fire at the building as large flames and a huge column of smoke were seen at around 05:30 GMT on Sunday.

“The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire,” a spokesman for the city’s emergency services told the AFP news agency, requesting reinforcements at the scene.

“The fire is not under control and cracks in the walls of the building have been reported,” he added.

There was no indication of what may have started the fire.

According to local media outlet News24, 36 firefighters are at the scene and authorities have called for additional resources as they try to contain the blaze.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment