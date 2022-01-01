Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Crime Culture Government News India Breaking News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now

Dozens killed in New Year Day stampede in Indian Kashmir shrine

23 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

A fight broke out on New Year Day outside Mata Vaishno Devi Hindu shrine in a small town of Katra in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, triggering a deadly stampede, that claimed the lives of at least 12 pilgrims.

Marking the first day of the year, worshippers flocked to the shrine, dedicated to the Hindu Mother Goddess Devi, en masse as the clock struck midnight.

The peaceful pilgrimage quickly deteriorated into chaos after two groups of pilgrims waiting for their turn at the shrine began sparring with each other, local police and media reported.

“The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede,” Police Chief Dilbagh Singh said.

A large-scale rescue effort was launched in the aftermath of the events.

About two dozen worshipers were injured in the melee and were taken to various hospitals in the area, local media reported.

The pilgrimage was briefly suspended but was resumed soon afterwards.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims, ordering “all possible medical aid and assistance to the injured” to be provided.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi tweeted.

