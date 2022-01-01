US DOT and FAA ask AT&T and Verizon to delay rollout of new 5G service

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson sent a letter to the heads of AT&T and Verizon asking them to postpone the launch of the new 5G wireless service.

According to US government officials, the towers that transmit commercial 5G signals over the C-band of the wireless spectrum may interfere with commercial aircraft signals and jeopardize the safety of passenger aircraft.

US officials asked AT&T and Verizon to delay the rollout of the new 5G service for no more than two weeks as part of a “proposal as a near-term solution for advancing the co-existence of 5G deployment in the C-Band and safe flight operations.”

“We ask that your companies continue to pause introducing commercial C-Band service for an additional short period of no more than two weeks beyond the currently scheduled deployment date of January 5,” the letter said.

AT&T and Verizon confirmed that they had received the letter and were reviewing it.

The news came after Airlines for America (A4A), a union whose members include American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta, asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday to postpone the deployment of the C-band spectrum planned on January 5.

“Aircraft will not be able to rely on radio altimeters for numerous flight procedures and thus will not be able to land at certain airports,” the group wrote.